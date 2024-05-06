Royal Bank of Canada Trims First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price to C$18.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.08.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

