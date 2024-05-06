Smiths News (LON:SNWS) PT Raised to GBX 65 at Berenberg Bank

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
