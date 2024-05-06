Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. Desjardins decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

TSE:CPX opened at C$36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.27. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.2094897 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

