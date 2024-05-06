CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$169.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$161.27.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
