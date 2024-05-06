StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Energous alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WATT

Energous Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.64. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 126.05% and a negative net margin of 4,077.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.