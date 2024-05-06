StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Energous Trading Up 1.4 %
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 126.05% and a negative net margin of 4,077.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
