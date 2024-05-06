Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million.
Chorus Aviation Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CHR opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$423.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
