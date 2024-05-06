Chorus Aviation (CHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$423.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10.

CHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.19.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

