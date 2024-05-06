Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.