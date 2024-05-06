Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

