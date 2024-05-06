RealReal (REAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Price Performance

REAL stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.94. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen Katz purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $706,382.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.