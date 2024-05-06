Astera Labs (ALAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

