Astera Labs (ALAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Astera Labs Price Performance
Shares of ALAB stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Astera Labs
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.