Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $205.00 at Argus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Argus from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

