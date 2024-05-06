ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.91 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

