Flotek Industries (FTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

NYSE FTK opened at $3.48 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTK. TheStreet raised Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

