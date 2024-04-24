CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$32.80 Average PT from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Up 2.5 %

CAE stock opened at C$26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$24.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.76.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.2964371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.