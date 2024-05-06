PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PED opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.50. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

