Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells $4,986,005.64 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.12. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.