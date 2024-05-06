BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $111.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in BRP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in BRP by 210.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000.

BRP stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

