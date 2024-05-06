Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $223.47

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

