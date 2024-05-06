Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 1,056.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.27).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 707.50 ($8.89) on Monday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,134 ($14.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 635.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 735.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company has a market cap of £815.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

