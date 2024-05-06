T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $31,422,628.90.

On Monday, April 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $31,134,330.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $30,965,524.20.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total value of $31,031,908.70.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72.

On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $27,326,136.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

