Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $2,682,120.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ahn Luis Von sold 100 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $21,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.82 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.56.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 27.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duolingo by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

