PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $1,916,303.04 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,861.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Alaleh Nouri sold 441 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $21,534.03.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83.

On Friday, February 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $265,034.70.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after buying an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,376,000 after buying an additional 109,694 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 636,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 260,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after buying an additional 303,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

