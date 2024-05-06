Knife River (KNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Knife River to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNF stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63.

KNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

