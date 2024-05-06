Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $2,368,655.52 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.