Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWH opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. Analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

