Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Financial Survey

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.16% 5.81% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.27 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -4.25 Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vermilion Energy and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.69%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Sundance Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

