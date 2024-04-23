VAT Group AG Plans Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3957 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
VAT Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $55.19.
About VAT Group
