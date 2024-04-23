Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.7% in the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 23,845,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,104,582. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.