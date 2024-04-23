Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 752 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 224.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.91, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

