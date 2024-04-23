Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $766.32. The company had a trading volume of 273,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $804.19 and its 200-day moving average is $758.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

