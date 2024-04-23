Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,937,000 after buying an additional 573,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after buying an additional 487,796 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 3.6 %

ZM traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. 2,673,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.