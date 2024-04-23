Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.89

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.89 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 39512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Crane NXT Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

