SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 642,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,498. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

