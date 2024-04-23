Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.86.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.86 and a 200-day moving average of $320.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

