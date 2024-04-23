Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 539 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,671,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

