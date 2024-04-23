SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 7,457,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851,710. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

