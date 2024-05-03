DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $194.12 million and $8.57 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.07 or 0.00741770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00130309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00196453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00103502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,987,341,125 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

