Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $90,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROP traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $517.21. 993,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,077. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

