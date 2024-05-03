Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 13,500,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,675,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $46,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

