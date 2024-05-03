Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.46. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

