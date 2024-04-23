Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $1,699,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. 2,229,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,302. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

