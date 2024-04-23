Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,588,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,054. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

