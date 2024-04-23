SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Nestlé by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,147. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.