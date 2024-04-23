SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.04. The company had a trading volume of 757,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,549. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

