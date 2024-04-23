Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.04. 89,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,116. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$20.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

