International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.95 ($2.17). 22,575,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,482,963. The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.25). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

