Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.55% from the stock’s current price.
Playtech Trading Up 2.8 %
Playtech stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 457 ($5.64). The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £457,000.00, a PE ratio of 1,575.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58.
Playtech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.