Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.55% from the stock's current price.

Playtech Trading Up 2.8 %

Playtech stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 457 ($5.64). The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £457,000.00, a PE ratio of 1,575.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

