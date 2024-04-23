Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,286 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.89. 3,976,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,536. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

