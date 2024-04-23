Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.53. 8,557,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,860,486. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

