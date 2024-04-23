Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRME traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 415,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $596.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,097 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $3,200,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 111.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 231,021 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

